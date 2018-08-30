Skip to Main Content
Ward 9 residents want more affordable housing and a safer neighbourhood
Ward 9 residents want more affordable housing and a safer neighbourhood

Ahead of the October municipal election, CBC Windsor visited Canadian Tire in Ward 9 to see what issues were on the minds of residents.

Some people in Ward 9 are worried about safety in their neighbourhood. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

CBC Windsor went to Canadian Tire in Ward 9 on Wednesday to hear from residents about their concerns. Some said they were worried about the lack of affordable housing and crime rates.

Watch below to find out what Ward 9's residents had on their minds:

Which ward do I live in?

You can click on this link to view a document which allows you to find out which ward your neighbourhood belongs to.

