Ward 9 residents want more affordable housing and a safer neighbourhood
Ahead of the October municipal election, CBC Windsor visited Canadian Tire in Ward 9 to see what issues were on the minds of residents.
Arms Bumanlag will speak to residents at Fred's Farm Fresh Produce from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday
CBC Windsor went to Canadian Tire in Ward 9 on Wednesday to hear from residents about their concerns. Some said they were worried about the lack of affordable housing and crime rates.
Gary Nespolon is a resident of Remington Park <br><br>He told <a href="https://twitter.com/ArmsBumanlag?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArmsBumanlag</a> that he’s concerned about safety and rising crime in his neighbourhood <a href="https://t.co/L1WSFXktCV">pic.twitter.com/L1WSFXktCV</a>—@KaitieFraser
On Friday, Arms Bumanlag will visit Fred's Farm Fresh Produce in Ward 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Watch below to find out what Ward 9's residents had on their minds:
Which ward do I live in?
You can click on this link to view a document which allows you to find out which ward your neighbourhood belongs to.
