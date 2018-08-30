Ward 9 residents want more affordable housing and a safer neighbourhood

CBC Windsor went to Canadian Tire in Ward 9 on Wednesday to hear from residents about their concerns. Some said they were worried about the lack of affordable housing and crime rates.

Gary Nespolon is a resident of Remington Park <br><br>He told <a href="https://twitter.com/ArmsBumanlag?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArmsBumanlag</a> that he’s concerned about safety and rising crime in his neighbourhood <a href="https://t.co/L1WSFXktCV">pic.twitter.com/L1WSFXktCV</a> —@KaitieFraser

On Friday, Arms Bumanlag will visit Fred's Farm Fresh Produce in Ward 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch below to find out what Ward 9's residents had on their minds:

CBC Windsor In Your Community: Ward 9 1:15

Which ward do I live in?

You can click on this link to view a document which allows you to find out which ward your neighbourhood belongs to.