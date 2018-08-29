Road repairs, park safety on minds of Ward 8 residents

CBC Windsor went to Factory House in Ward 8 Wednesday to hear from residents about their concerns. Some said they were worried about park safety and visual pollution.

Madonna Beaudette told <a href="https://twitter.com/ArmsBumanlag?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArmsBumanlag</a> that she’s worried about road repairs in Ward 8 <br><br>What are you concerned about? What does Ward 8 in Windsor need? <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wdr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wdr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQG</a> <a href="https://t.co/AIyExqgvuw">pic.twitter.com/AIyExqgvuw</a> —@KaitieFraser

On Thursday, Arms Bumanlag will visit the Real Canadian Superstore in Ward 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch below to find out what Ward 8's residents had on their minds:

CBC Windsor In Your Community: Ward 8 1:28

Which ward do I live in?

You can click on this link to view a document which allows you to find out which ward your neighbourhood belongs to.