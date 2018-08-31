Construction has Ward 10 residents feeling 'boxed in'
The municipal election takes place on October 22
CBC Windsor went to Fred's Farm Fresh in Ward 10 on Friday to hear from residents about their concerns.
Bonnie Drago tells us she’s happy to see so many candidates in Ward 10<br><br>But she doesn’t know much about them or their platforms<br><br>She’s hoping for more opportunities to hear from them directly about their plans for her neighbourhood <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ArmsBumanlag?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArmsBumanlag</a> <a href="https://t.co/ezAqmfmgaV">pic.twitter.com/ezAqmfmgaV</a>—@KaitieFraser
Watch below to find out what Ward 10's residents had on their minds:
Which ward do I live in?
You can click on this link to view a document which allows you to find out which ward your neighbourhood belongs to.
