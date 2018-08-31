Skip to Main Content
Construction has Ward 10 residents feeling 'boxed in'
Construction has Ward 10 residents feeling 'boxed in'

Ahead of the October municipal election, CBC Windsor visited Fred’s Farm Fresh in Ward 10 to see what issues were on the minds of residents.

The municipal election takes place on October 22

Residents in Ward 10 say recent construction in the area should've been planned with more care. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

CBC Windsor went to Fred's Farm Fresh in Ward 10 on Friday to hear from residents about their concerns. 

Watch below to find out what Ward 10's residents had on their minds:

Arms Bumanlag made his final stop in Windsor's 10 wards Friday at Fred's Farm Fresh. 1:25

You can click on this link to view a document which allows you to find out which ward your neighbourhood belongs to.

