CBC Windsor wants to hear from you about the federal election

CBC Windsor wants to hear from you during the federal election campaign.
The Sept. 20 election will see voters select their MPs for the third time since 2015. In each of the six local ridings — Essex, Windsor West, Chatham-Kent–Leamington, Windsor–Tecumseh, Sarnia–Lambton and Lambton–Kent–Middlesex — incumbent candidates are seeking another term in office.
Several 2019 candidates will be appearing on the ballot once again, along with some new challengers.
(Want to know who's running and where? Check out this breakdown of the local ridings and the candidates named so far.)
As part of CBC's coverage of the election, we want to know what matters to you, and what you'll thinking about as you decide who can best represent your interests in the 44th Canadian Parliament.
