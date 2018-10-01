If you live or work in LaSalle, CBC Windsor wants to hear from you this week about the issues that are important in your community.

Keep an eye out for Dale Molnar and the CBC Windsor news team to share your story or join the online conversation by using this hashtag: #CBCasksLaSalle. Last week we were in Kingsville with Katerina Georgieva.

The week concludes with CBC Radio's Windsor Morning and CBC Television's CBC Windsor News at 6 live broadcasts from LaSalle this Friday.

Follow along with Dale Molnar's tweets all week long as he explores the town and what its residents have to say about their community: