CBC Windsor asks LaSalle residents what community issues are important to them
#CBCasksLaSalle

CBC Windsor will be out in LaSalle this week speaking with residents who live and work there about the community issues that are important to them.

Reporter Dale Molnar will be in LaSalle all week

CBC News ·
CBC Windsor will be broadcasting live in LaSalle this Friday. (Bob Becken/CBC)

If you live or work in LaSalle, CBC Windsor wants to hear from you this week about the issues that are important in your community.

Keep an eye out for Dale Molnar and the CBC Windsor news team to share your story or join the online conversation by using this hashtag: #CBCasksLaSalle. Last week we were in Kingsville with Katerina Georgieva.

The week concludes with CBC Radio's Windsor Morning and CBC Television's CBC Windsor News at 6 live broadcasts from LaSalle this Friday.

Follow along with Dale Molnar's tweets all week long as he explores the town and what its residents have to say about their community: 

