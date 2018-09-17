If you live or work in Belle River, CBC Windsor wants to hear from you this week about the issues that are important in your community.

Keep an eye out for Stacey Janzer and the CBC Windsor news team to share your story or join the online conversation by using this hastag: #CBCasksBelleRiver. Last week we were in Essex with Jason Viau.

The week concludes with CBC Radio's Windsor Morning and CBC Television's CBC Windsor News at 6 live broadcasts from Belle River this Friday.

Follow along with Stacey Janzer's tweets all week long as he explores the town and what its residents have to say about their community: