If you live or work in the Town of Essex, CBC Windsor wants to hear from you this week about the issues that are important in your community.

Keep an eye out for Jason Viau and the CBC Windsor news team to share your story or join the online conversation by using this hastag: #CBCasksEssex.

The week concludes with CBC Radio's Windsor Morning and CBC Television's CBC Windsor News at 6 live broadcasts from Essex, Ont. this Friday.

Follow along with Jason Viau's tweets all week long as he explores the town and what its residents have to say about their community: