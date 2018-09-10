#CBCasksEssex
CBC Windsor asks Essex residents what community issues are important to them
CBC Windsor will be out in the Town of Essex this week speaking with residents who live and work there about the community issues that are important to them.
Reporter Jason Viau will be in the Town of Essex all week
If you live or work in the Town of Essex, CBC Windsor wants to hear from you this week about the issues that are important in your community.
Keep an eye out for Jason Viau and the CBC Windsor news team to share your story or join the online conversation by using this hastag: #CBCasksEssex.
The week concludes with CBC Radio's Windsor Morning and CBC Television's CBC Windsor News at 6 live broadcasts from Essex, Ont. this Friday.
Follow along with Jason Viau's tweets all week long as he explores the town and what its residents have to say about their community: