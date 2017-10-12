DIVERSIFICATION
WATCH: Is Windsor ready for what lies ahead?
Join us for our live broadcast of the diversification panel, featuring six experts in different sectors around Windsor-Essex.
CBC Windsor panel discussion on diversification
What does Windsor have to do to diversify its economy? Which sectors should the city grow and how can it keep up with a changing auto industry?
Tune in for our panel on diversification, featuring six experts around Windsor-Essex and CBC News host Arms Bumanlag.
- Yvonne Pilon, president and CEO of WEtech Alliance.
- Rakesh Naidu, president of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.
- Jonathon Azzopardi, president of Laval International.
- Vincent Georgie, director of the University of Windsor School of Creative Arts, and marketing professor at Odette School of Business.
- Susan Anzolin, executive director at Institute for Border Logistics and Security.
- Nour Hachem, founder of Build A Dream.
The panelists will also discuss audience questions as they come in throughout the night.
