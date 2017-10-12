WATCH: Is Windsor ready for what lies ahead?

What does Windsor have to do to diversify its economy? Which sectors should the city grow and how can it keep up with a changing auto industry?

Tune in for our panel on diversification, featuring six experts around Windsor-Essex and CBC News host Arms Bumanlag.

Yvonne Pilon, president and CEO of WEtech Alliance.

Rakesh Naidu, president of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Jonathon Azzopardi, president of Laval International.

Vincent Georgie, director of the University of Windsor School of Creative Arts, and marketing professor at Odette School of Business.

Susan Anzolin, executive director at Institute for Border Logistics and Security.

Nour Hachem, founder of Build A Dream.

The panelists will also discuss audience questions as they come in throughout the night.