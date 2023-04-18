CBC Windsor invites you to 'Creating Space' community event at Budimir Public Library

CBC Windsor has partnered with Windsor Public Library to host a free, family-friendly event that brings the community together to celebrate its diversity and connect newcomers and immigrants to those working toward inclusivity.

Creating Space is led by Nav Nanwa, host of Windsor Morning, and Aman Ghawanmeh, creator of CBC Windsor's Halfway To Home series. The week-long audio, web and TV series, which launches on Monday, focuses on immigrant stories of their time in between arriving and belonging in Canada. The Creating Space event aims to keep the important conversation going.

Storytime, resource tables, community art mural – and more!

The event on Saturday, April 29 at Budimir Public Library between 2 - 4 p.m. will kick off with a special story from Teajai Travis, the City of Windsor's storyteller in residence.

Those in attendance will then have the opportunity to hear from and connect one-on-one with the following organizations, dedicated to providing resources and fostering a sense of belonging and community:

Guests will also be invited to:

Connect with and meet CBC Windsor staff.

Participate in a community art mural.

Take home exclusive CBC Windsor swag items (while supplies last).

Enjoy light refreshments!

Please confirm your attendance to the free event through this Eventbrite link. Seating and space is limited.

