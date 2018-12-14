Donations pour in for Sounds of the Season at CBC Windsor

CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season live broadcast day kicked off with live music for Windsor Morning, held off-site at St. Clair's Centre for the Arts.

Donations poured in from St. Clair College alumni, Essex-Windsor EMS, BMO Nesbitt Burns and the Windsor Essex County Canoe Club — among many others.

Kelly and Kelly at <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SoundsOfTheSeason?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SoundsOfTheSeason</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllIWantForChristmas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllIWantForChristmas</a> <a href="https://t.co/VmG9PrPmHz">pic.twitter.com/VmG9PrPmHz</a> —@s_aintsband

In the afternoon, community organizations brought vans full of food donations to the CBC newsroom on Riverside Drive.

"We've got 4,000 employees at Windsor Regional Hospital," said spokesperson Steve Erwin as he unloaded a van of canned goods. "I think you'll probably get a can for each of them."

Windsor Police Service parked a cruiser outside CBC News on Riverside Drive to stuff a cruiser with food donations. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

Erwin said the staff are "full of spirit" and even though many work 12-hour stints, they didn't hesitate to bring in donations.

"The community has been so good to our hospital and it's nice when we're able to give back."

Unifor Local 444 donated more than 7,200 kilograms of food and $12,500. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

Maciah Telfer and Nicole Crozier from Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare also pulled up with more than a dozen boxes of food collected by employees.

"We always look forward to when CBC is doing this so we can support our community," said Telfer.

CBC Windsor host for the supper-hour newscast Arms Bumanlang stopped by the Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) assembly plant to receive a donation from Unifor Local 444 members — more than 7,200 kilograms of food items and $12,500.

"This means a lot," said Unemployed Help Centre's Jane Muir. "This is a huge donation. I think this is the most they've collected. What a great bunch of individuals."

Muir was on site at FCA to receive the donation on behalf of the 15 area food banks who will receive the canned goods collected during the campaign. Employees from both Caesars Windsor and FCA contributed.

Muir said FCA "steps up to the plate" every year.

"Even though the unemployment rate is down, we want people to know the story: people really do come to our doors, so know that your donations go a long way," said Muir.

Before Friday's donations, CBC Windsor had collected almost 6,000 kg of food and more than $5,000.