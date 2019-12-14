CBC Windsor celebrates Sounds of the Season success
CBC Windsor's annual Sounds of the Season kicked into full swing with a day of live broadcasts on Dec. 13.
In the morning, Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette hosted a remote show from the St. Clair Centre for the Arts. Special musical guests included Dane Roberts and Crissi Cochrane — both local Windsor artists.
Joining Doucette on the show was Lynda Davidson from the Unemployed Help Centre's food bank.
Another guest on Windsor Morning was Windsor Spitfires head coach Trevor Letowski. He spoke about the idea of giving back to the community as a kind of hockey tradition.
Musical theatre students treated our live and on-air audiences to a sneak peek of their seasonal show.
In the evening, audiences were welcomed to Phog Lounge in downtown Windsor for a live broadcast of our CBC Windsor News at 6 program.
The show kicked off with performances by The Twisted Sisters, a duo of musicians who also performs as members of The S'Aints.
Host Chris Ensing spoke with Phog Lounge owner Tom Lucier, as well as representatives from the Windsor Islamic Association, who presented CBC's Sounds of the Season campaign with a cheque for $2,000.
Catch that whole 6 p.m. show here.
By noon, our tally of donations was at more than 11,000 kilograms of food and more than $20,000 — from 14 food drives held by our community partners.
There are still 20 food drives ongoing or coming up throughout the month of December.
