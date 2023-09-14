Windsor tool and mold company applies assembly line technique to mold making

Manufacturing companies use robots on assembly lines to mass produce copies of the same product.

Normally, tool and mold companies are producing one mold per machine and not making copies.

Now, with new equipment that includes a robot, Cavalier Tool and Manufacturing is able to also apply the assembly line process to producing molds.

"So it's basically a giant loading and unloading and putting it away," said Galbraith. "There is some artificial intelligence built into it as well, but it's basically servicing three five axis CNC machines."

Tim Galbraith is president of Cavalier Tool and Manufacturing Ltd. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The giant robot loads molds that need to be cut into three machines do the cutting. It can work around the clock, doing the work of three different people. But Galbraith says the efficiency allows the company to grow and hire more people in the long run.

The investment has created 30 new hi-tech jobs.

The company has invested $15 million dollars into the equipment, with $2.25 million from the provincial government.

Vic Fedeli, the minister of economic development, job development and trade, was on hand to announce the funding at the plant Thursday.

Vic Fedeli is the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"We continue to grow our automotive supply chain by creating the right conditions for local manufacturers like Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing to invest," said Fedeli.

The company eventually plans to add more CNC cutting machines to the process.