200 escaped cattle cause collision in Chatham-Kent
Vehicle damage was estimated at about $8,000.
About 200 cattle escaped their pen
Chatham-Kent police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving livestock.
About 200 cattle escaped their pen and wandered away. A vehicle struck and killed two cows around 2 a.m. Thursday on Eleventh Line near Horton Line.
The owner of the cattle was located and they have now all been contained.
