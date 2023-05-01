Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor·New

City offers up vouchers to sterilize cats for free in Windsor

In hopes of cutting down the number of stray cats, the City of Windsor says it's offering 260 spay and neuter vouchers. Each voucher is valued at $75, said the city in a news release, and will be made available May 17 at 9 a.m.

City says 260 vouchers, worth $75 each, will be available May 17

CBC News ·
Cats are shown in cages.
The City of Windsor says a maximum of two vouchers will be issued to cat owners and feral cat caregivers. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

In hopes of cutting down the number of stray cats, the City of Windsor says it's offering 260 spay and neuter vouchers.

Each voucher is valued at $75, said the city in a news release, and will be made available May 17 at 9 a.m.

It's estimated the program costs the city $20,000, and is reserved for low-income families.

A maximum of two vouchers will be issued to cat owners and feral cat caregivers.

Vouchers are non-transferable and can be used at participating veterinary clinics before June 21, 2023.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now