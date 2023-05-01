City offers up vouchers to sterilize cats for free in Windsor
In hopes of cutting down the number of stray cats, the City of Windsor says it's offering 260 spay and neuter vouchers. Each voucher is valued at $75, said the city in a news release, and will be made available May 17 at 9 a.m.
City says 260 vouchers, worth $75 each, will be available May 17
In hopes of cutting down the number of stray cats, the City of Windsor says it's offering 260 spay and neuter vouchers.
Each voucher is valued at $75, said the city in a news release, and will be made available May 17 at 9 a.m.
It's estimated the program costs the city $20,000, and is reserved for low-income families.
A maximum of two vouchers will be issued to cat owners and feral cat caregivers.
Vouchers are non-transferable and can be used at participating veterinary clinics before June 21, 2023.