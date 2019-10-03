Windsor, St. Clair Catholic schools to close, public schools remain open, if CUPE strike proceeds Monday

If members of CUPE locals strike Monday, schools in the Catholic system will close while schools in the public system will remain open in Windsor Essex.

Catholic schools in the St. Clair Catholic District School Board will also close if an agreement is not reached.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board released a statement Thursday morning with the contingency plan in place.

"The health and safety of all of our students and staff remains the Board's primary concern and was the predominant factor that was considered in making this decision," said Terry Lyons, director of education, in the statement.

The St. Clair board echoed concerns for health and safety.

"CUPE represents custodians, early childhood educators, educational assistants, library and computer technicians, and secretaries," said a statement on the board's website.

"A full strike would mean none of these important supports for schools would be in place and the board will not be able to safely operate our schools."

The WECDSB "strongly suggests" that parents and guardians begin looking at alternative arrangements for childcare.

Parents will be informed through the board website, social media and by phone as soon as the board knows for sure if they will be closed Monday.

Windsor public board to remain open

The Greater Essex County District School Board has not made the same decision.

Communications director Scott Scantlebury said regardless of the outcome of contract talks, the public schools and student transportation will operate as usual on Monday.

CUPE members have said they will escalate their work-to-rule job action to strike action if a collective agreement isn't reached. Approximately 55,000 education workers across the province have been solely performing their core duties since the work-to-rule order came into effect Monday. Talks are set to resume Friday after breaking down last week.

Workers affected at the GECDSB include approximately 550 clerical, custodial, maintenance and information technology employees. They are members of CUPE Locals 1348 and 27.

At the WECDSB, 568 permanent and occasional workers are affected, as members of CUPE local 1358. They include educational assistants, early childhood educators and psychologists.

St. Michael's Adult Campus on Detroit Street in Windsor will remain open even if the rest of the Catholic board schools close.