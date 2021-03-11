30 students dismissed from Windsor Catholic elementary school following COVID-19 case

A class and bus cohort have been dismissed following a positive COVID-19 case at Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School Wednesday.

In a news release, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said it dismissed 30 students after one student tested positive — 25 of them were part of a class cohort and another five were from a bus cohort.

The board said it is working with the health unit to provide a list of students and staff who may have had direct contact with the positive case. The health unit will contact anyone who might have been affected.

At this time, this is the 5th active case in the Catholic board, with three student cases at W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary School, where three classes have been dismissed.

Another active student case is at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School, where one class has been dismissed.

All schools are open, according to the board's website.