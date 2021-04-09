Class dismissed at Windsor Catholic high school following positive COVID-19 case
Students were told not to return to class after break on April 19
A class at a Windsor Catholic high school was dismissed Friday following a positive COVID-19 case in a student.
In a news release, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School board said it told a class of students at F. J. Brennan Catholic High School to not return to school after the break on April 19 due to a confirmed case.
The health unit is contacting any students or staff who were affected and will give them directions to follow, the board said.
There are 14 English Catholic schools with active COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex. The full list can be found here.
St. Peter Catholic Elementary School now has five active student cases.
A class cohort was dismissed from the school on Sunday and a variant of concern was identified among the cases.
