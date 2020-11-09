Catholic school dismisses 22 students due to COVID-19 exposure

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed 22 students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School because of a high-risk COVID-19 exposure.

In an email sent to media, the board said they were following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. It said that the board was providing lists of students and staff potentially affected to the health unit. WECHU is now contacting all affected individuals and providing further direction.

According to the WECDSB website, the school has one active confirmed COVID-19 case, which is a student.

"We want to assure parents that we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for their children," the email said.

Other schools in the region also reported new COVID-19 cases Monday. Bellewood Public School reported two new cases, as did Talbot Trail Public School. St. Andre Catholic Elementary School also reported a new case.

Meanwhile, a staff member from St. Louis Catholic Elementary School in Leamington is self-isolating for the next two weeks due to a high risk exposure to COVID-19. According to the health unit, only the staff member needs to isolate and no students have been told to stay home. All families were contacted on Sunday.

The board said that if the health unit does not contact you directly, you are not affected and your children can continue to attend school as usual. The board added that it has sent voice messages and letters to the school community to emphasize this.