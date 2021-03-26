68 students dismissed from Emeryville, Tecumseh Catholic elementary schools after COVID-19 cases

The Windsor-Essex County Catholic District School Board dismissed 68 students from two elementary schools Friday after a positive COVID-19 student case was confirmed at each school.

Forty students from St. William Catholic Elementary School in Emeryville were sent home Friday and told not to return to class Monday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, the board said in a news release. A class cohort of 29 students and a bus cohort of 11 students were dismissed.

This is the second active student COVID-19 case at St. William and the second class dismissed.

Meanwhile, another 28 students were dismissed from St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh.

The board said the health unit is reaching out to anyone directly affected and will give them instructions to follow.

There are three other English Catholic schools with active student cases, including: