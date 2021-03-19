Students from 2 Catholic schools in Windsor have been dismissed following COVID-19 cases
There are 5 Catholic schools with active COVID-19 cases
Two Catholic schools in Windsor have dismissed students following positive COVID-19 cases, the board said in a news release Friday.
Twenty-one students have been dismissed from St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School after a student tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, another 10 students were dismissed from Holy Names Catholic High School after a student tested positive.
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said affected students were told to stay home from school on Monday.
The health unit is contacting anyone directly affected and will give them instructions to follow, the board said.
These schools mean there are now five English Catholic schools with an active COVID-19 case. The others listed on the board's website include:
- Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School with one active student case, one class dismissed.
- St. William Catholic Elementary School with one active student case, one class dismissed.
- St. James Catholic Elementary School with one active student case, one class dismissed.
Asymptomatic testing for schools in the region has been ongoing, with more testing taking place this weekend at Leamington District Secondary School. Select schools are allowed to take place.
According to the province's online database, 168 tests have been completed during previous testing that was done in 11 schools in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB). No positive cases were identified.
