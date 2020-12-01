2 cohorts dismissed at Lakeshore Catholic elementary school due to COVID-19 cases

Two cohorts from a Catholic elementary school in Lakeshore were dismissed Monday after two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

One cohort of 23 students and another of 29 students were dismissed from St. William Catholic Elementary School in Emeryville Monday, the board said in a news release. A total of 52 students are required to self-isolate for the next 14 days, the board said.

According to the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board's website, there are three student cases from St. William and three classes have been dismissed.

The board said in a news release that the cases from Monday are not connected to the same cohort that was dismissed on Nov. 19.

The health unit will be contacting individuals who may have been directly affected by the new cases and provide them with any next steps.

If parents have not been contacted by the health unit, they have not been identified as close contacts and can continue sending their children to school.

In the Catholic board, there are 11 active COVID-19 cases across six schools. All schools remain open, except for W. J. Langlois Catholic Elementary school, which is completely closed due to an outbreak.

In the Greater-Essex District County School Board, there are 20 active cases across 14 schools. In addition to that, Frank W. Begley remains closed and in outbreak, with 40 students and nine staff positive for the disease.