Class, bus cohort dismissed from Catholic elementary school in Windsor following COVID-19 case

A class and bus cohort were dismissed from a Catholic elementary school after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Twenty-five students, 19 from a class cohort and six from a bus cohort, were dismissed from St. James Catholic Elementary School, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said in a news release Tuesday.

The board said the health unit will directly contact those who were affected and give them directions to follow. The school remains open at this time.

This is the third English Catholic school with an active case of COVID-19. According to the board's website, St. William Catholic Elementary School and Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School each have one active student case and one class dismissed as a result.

