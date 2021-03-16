25 students from Catholic elementary school dismissed following COVID-19 case

A class of students from an Emeryville Catholic elementary school has been dismissed after a student tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school board.

Twenty-five students from St. William Catholic Elementary School have been dismissed after a positive case was discovered Tuesday, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said in a news release.

The board said it is working with the health unit to provide a list of students and staff who may have been in direct contact with the positive case. The health unit will reach out to those affected and provide them with directions to follow, the board said.

The school remains open, according to the board's website.

It is one of two schools in the English Catholic board with an active positive case. Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School also has one student case and one class dismissed as a result.