Catholic church cuts ties with Windsor pastoral worker following 'serious' allegations

A Catholic minister who served in Windsor has been let go by the church following "serious" allegations against the man.

Cyril Bagin had been a pastoral worker since 2016, working at Corpus Christi parish in Windsor.

"We became aware of serious allegations involving a pastoral worker, Cyril Bagin, after an individual visited Corpus Christi parish office on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, requesting to speak with him," said Diocese of London spokesperson Matthew Clarke in an emailed statement to CBC News.

Due to the "serious nature of the accusations," Clarke said the director of Safe Environment Services and other members of the diocese leadership team began an investigation.

"As a result, all connections between the Diocese of London, including Corpus Christi parish, and Mr. Bagin were severed on Tuesday, June 30," he said.

Bagin was a lay minister with the church and had passed a police background check when he was hired roughly four years ago, said Clarke. His duties included school visits and sacramental preparation, specifically with students of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

"Nothing was alleged regarding Mr. Bagin's work in the parish," said Clarke. "No information was provided about involvement with a minor."

The Catholic school board's director of education Terry Lyons said in a July 4 letter to CBC News that the allegations had recently come to their attention and that the individual had worked in some of the board's South Windsor schools.

"We want to assure you that none of the allegations against this person involve any of our students and have nothing to do with any of the work that was done in our schools," Lyons said.

He added that they are in full support of the Diocese's decision to cut ties with the pastoral member and said if anyone has any further concerns they should contact the parish office or the Diocese.