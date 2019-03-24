Skip to Main Content
'We have a very diverse group': Catholic Central's robotics team takes second in competition
Photos

'We have a very diverse group': Catholic Central's robotics team takes second in competition

The rookie robotics team from Catholic Central High School achieved second place in the First Robotics competition at The University of Waterloo on Saturday. 

The team was able to make it to its first ever competition thanks to an anonymous donation

Katerina Georgieva · CBC News ·
Catholic Central's robotics team placed second in the First Robotics competition at the University of Waterloo. (Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board/Facebook)

The rookie robotics team from Catholic Central High School achieved second place in the First Robotics competition at The University of Waterloo on Saturday. 

According to the competition's website, students design and build their own robots to tackle a different annual challenge.

Coach and lead mentor Diano Bontorin says the Catholic Central team did such a good job — especially with this being their very first event ever. 

"It's pretty huge," Bontorin said. 

"We became fan favourites pretty quickly because of being such a small school and our small budget — a lot of people were cheering for us, and it was a pretty big deal."

The competition in Waterloo was the first for the Catholic Central robotics club. (CCHcomets/Twitter)

'A very diverse group'

He said the students make up a very special team.

"We have a very diverse group. There's three different languages spoken in our team. And some kids just came to Canada no more than four months ago," he said. 

"They just worked together so well. And you know, in the whole spirit of teamwork, nobody was getting mad at one another and always a smile on their faces. They just really enjoyed being at the event."

Help from a donor

The team almost didn't make it to Waterloo, because of a lack of funds. But Bontorin explained an anonymous donor stepped up in mid-March and gave the team $3,000 to help get to the competition.

"That changed everything for us."

Bontorin said he's so impressed by how the team presented themselves, and how they were able to work together.

"It was really good to see them interact and perform at such a high level," he said.

Next, the team will compete in a regional competition at the St. Denis Centre this coming weekend. 

      1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
      Report Typo or Error|

      Related Stories

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Comments

      To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

      By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

      Discover more from CBC

      More Stories from us