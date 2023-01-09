Long-awaited Catholic Central High School opens to students today

Students at Windsor's Catholic Central High School are kicking off the new year with a brand new school.

The new Catholic Central, which opens to students today, is located at 2465 McDougall St., just south of the old location at 441 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Staff had their first day at the new facility on a professional development day Monday, while students will have a staggered start on Tuesday.

The new, state-of-the art school will be able to accommodate 900 students. It was originally slated to open in the fall.

It replaces a dated building that had issues including a lack of air conditioning, small classrooms and no field for sports.

The school's opening today caps off a plan to replace the old facility that goes back many years.

The provincial government announced in 2016 about $26 million for the building of the school. In 2019, another $7 million in provincial funding allowed the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board to purchase the 4.5-hectare parcel of land.

Construction began in March of 2021.