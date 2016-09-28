Catholic board has no plans to debate school board merge proposal

Merging the Catholic and public school boards, English and French, is not something the chair of the Windsor Essex Catholic District School board is focusing on.

Fulvio Valentinis says the letter calling for a merger, sent by the Greater Essex County District School Board trustees, is just a distraction.

"It's gathering attention ... I think that's been the intent all along," said Valentinis.

Valentinis says the Catholic board isn't going to be "drawn into a debate."

"We're more focused on the day-to-day operations of our school board and making sure we have a successful system," said Valentinis.

Windsor's public board joined Sudbury's Rainbow District School Board in the proposal, which Sudbury's board said addresses the education minister's "call for input on how efficiencies can be achieved" in the education sector in Ontario.

Valentinis says if a discussion about merging the boards is going to happen, it will happen on an Ontario-wide level.

"If this is raised at the provincial level, then the provincial organizations will get much more involved," said Valentinis. "I have not seen that the ministry has indicated any interest in discussing this point."

If it comes up though, Valentinis said the WECDSB will take part in the conversation.

Valentinis' comments come as the Catholic board is set to meet Tuesday evening, the first such meeting since the public board voted to write a letter in support of merging on April 16.