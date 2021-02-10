Catholic board dismisses class over COVID-19 case 3 days after in-person learning returns

Three days after students returned to in-person classes, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed a class after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A class from St. John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School in Belle River was sent home Wednesday, according to the board's website.

The school remains open at this time.

This is the first class dismissal and COVID-19 school case in Windsor-Essex since students returned back to class on Monday.

Schools reopened Monday after being closed since Dec. 11. The province allowed schools to reopen as case counts have been declining.