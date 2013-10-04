Cat in Amherstburg who was caught in trap could lose leg

A cat is recovering after being found with his leg stuck in a trap in Amherstburg recently.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society said the animal was brought to Wings Rehab Centre after it was found.

The humane society said in a Facebook post that the cat — who has been dubbed Bubba Gumption — may lose its leg or a portion of it.

"His ordeal has taken a toll on this old guy...he lost a lot of weight and his crushed paw is in very rough shape," the organization said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The organization did not immediately respond to an interview request on Wednesday.

The humane society said it believes the cat will be able to adapt to life with three legs. The animal is currently receiving medication and food to regain its strength before surgery.

"When you have issues with wildlife, please remember the trauma that gripping traps can cause to both target and non-target animals," the organization said.

'Not surprising'

The incident has also prompted a response from a wildlife advocacy group, The Fur-Bearers, which learned about the case through a social media post from the person who found it.

The post said the animal was found with the trap dragging behind it on Sunday in a backyard in Amherstburg's Malden Centre neighbourhood.

Michael Howie, director of communication and advocacy for The Fur-Bearers, said the organization sees incidents involving domestic animals caught in different traps every year.

"It is always tragic but sadly not surprising anymore," he said.

The organization believes the specific trap involved — a cuff-style device intended to trap raccoons — is legal but it's not known whether the trap was set lawfully.

He said animals go through immense distress and awful injuries while trying to escape such traps, even ones that may be labelled "humane."

He encouraged anyone having problems with wildlife on their property to contact professionals who can relocate the animals safely and in compliance with regulations.

"Even though these traps may be legal at times, it is not a solution to preventing negative encounters with wildlife," he said.