Cat fight between neighbours in Chatham leads to police action
A woman was arrested and charged
A woman in Chatham called police about the theft of her cat. She alleged her neighbour had stolen the feline.
When police began investigating, they were able to see that the cat was inside her neighbour's home. Officers spoke with the woman multiple times, but she insisted the cat was hers. Police say she refused to cooperate.
Ultimately, the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals documents and photographs were able to confirm that the micro-chipped cat was stolen. On Tuesday police entered the neighbour's home with a warrant and were able to return the cat to its rightful owner.
A 51-year-old Chatham woman was arrested. She is charged with theft under $5,000 and being in possession of a property obtained by a crime under $5,000.
She has since been released and is expected to return to court on Dec. 2.
