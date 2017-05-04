Casey Plett doesn't want 2019 to end after award-winning year
'I think I'm the only person who doesn't want 2019 to end' says Plett
A Windsor author is now a fellow at Princeton University.
Casey Plett, author of Little Fish, A Safe Girl to Love said she was honoured and grateful for the opportunity, which is a one-year fellowship program for 2020-2021.
"I think I'm the only person who doesn't want 2019 to end," said Plett. "I'm so happy right now."
Plett, who was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba but has lived in Windsor in recent years, has won an Amazon First Novel award and is a two-time winner of the Lambda Literary Award.
"I'm looking forward to being around a campus again," said Plett. The fellowships was awarded to five artists, all from different disciplines.
Some of Plett's previous work focuses on transgender rights and activism, which she plans to work on during the fellowship, as part of a new collection of short fiction.
"When I was younger, I just wanted to write a book. That was always my goal," said Plett. "This life has been beyond my wildest dreams."
