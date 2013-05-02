COVID-19 case number continues to rise in Windsor-Essex, more deaths reported

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with six more deaths.

Thursday marks the fifth time the region's case total has risen by more than 200 in a single day.

There are 20 long-term care homes in the region that are currently in an outbreak, and there are hundreds of cases among residents and staff.

Snapshot of the pandemic in Windsor-Essex

Overall, 151 people in the region have died from COVID-19.

There have been 8,300 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the region, 2,416 of which remain active.

Three are close contacts of confirmed cases and two are community acquired and 192 cases ares still being investigated.

There are 103 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, according to the health unit, 18 of which are in the ICU.

There is one school outbreak at St. Rose Catholic Elementary School.

Three hospital outbreaks are also ongoing. One is at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and the others are on two different floors at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus.

Two community settings — Salvation Army Center of Hope and Victoria Manor Supportive Living — are also in active outbreak.

Outbreaks are active at 16 workplaces:

Three in Leamington's agriculture sector.

Five in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

Two in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Essex's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

One in Windsor's food and beverage service sector.

One in a personal service setting in LaSalle.

There are 20 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes: