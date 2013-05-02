COVID-19 case number continues to rise in Windsor-Essex, more deaths reported
The region currently has 2,416 active cases of the virus
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 215 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with six more deaths.
Thursday marks the fifth time the region's case total has risen by more than 200 in a single day.
There are 20 long-term care homes in the region that are currently in an outbreak, and there are hundreds of cases among residents and staff.
Snapshot of the pandemic in Windsor-Essex
Overall, 151 people in the region have died from COVID-19.
There have been 8,300 cases of COVID-19 recorded in the region, 2,416 of which remain active.
Three are close contacts of confirmed cases and two are community acquired and 192 cases ares still being investigated.
There are 103 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, according to the health unit, 18 of which are in the ICU.
There is one school outbreak at St. Rose Catholic Elementary School.
Three hospital outbreaks are also ongoing. One is at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and the others are on two different floors at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus.
Two community settings — Salvation Army Center of Hope and Victoria Manor Supportive Living — are also in active outbreak.
Outbreaks are active at 16 workplaces:
- Three in Leamington's agriculture sector.
- Five in Kingsville's agriculture sector.
- Two in Windsor's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Essex's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Tecumseh's health care and social assistance sector.
- One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.
- One in Windsor's food and beverage service sector.
- One in a personal service setting in LaSalle.
There are 20 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes:
- Devonshire Retirement Residence in Windsor with two resident cases.
- Iler Lodge in Essex with one staff case.
- Chartwell Royal Oak in Kingsville with one staff case.
- Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington with one resident case.
- Chateau Park in Windsor with three staff cases.
- Leamington Mennonite Home in Leamington with three staff cases.
- Riverside Place in Windsor with three staff cases.
- Brouillette Manor in Windsor with one staff case.
- Augustine Villas in Kingsville with seven resident and two staff cases.
- Sunrise Assisted Living of Windsor with four resident cases and four staff cases.
- Huron Lodge in Windsor with 31 resident cases and eight staff cases.
- Chartwell Classic Oak Park LaSalle with one staff case.
- Sun Parlor Home in Leamington with five staff cases.
- Banwell Gardens Care Centre in Windsor with 48 resident cases and 28 staff cases.
- The Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor with seven resident cases and five staff cases.
- Extendicare Tecumseh in Tecumseh with 59 resident cases and 27 staff cases.
- Berkshire Care Centre in Windsor with 82 resident and 38 staff cases.
- The Village at St. Clair in Windsor with 115 resident cases and 74 staff cases.
- Chartwell St. Clair Beach in Tecumseh with 53 resident cases and 12 staff cases.
- Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh with 10 resident cases and eight staff cases.
