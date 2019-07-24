Caron Avenue illegal garbage dumping caught on video

Some residents living near 658 Caron Ave. say they have to wear surgical masks and take anti-anxiety medication because of the smell of garbage emanating from and the experience of living near the abandoned property.

Most recently, Caron Avenue resident Waseem Hussein caught a man dumping garbage at the vacant property on tape.

Hussein said Caron Avenue residents have contacted city officials and the police. Building officials tell CBC News the home is set to be demolished in the fall.

"The owner seems to have abandoned this house and washed their hands from this house," said Hussein. "The city officials have been responsive to our concerns and complaints, it's just their hands are tied because they have to enforce the laws and those laws give time and give notices, and we have to live with this [in the] meanwhile."

Illegal garbage piles up in front of 658 Caron Aven. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Hussein, who wears a face mask and takes anti-anxiety medication because of 658 Caron Ave., added he wants Windsor city council to enact tougher rules when it comes to neglected vacant properties.

City of Windsor senior manager of communications and customer service Jason Moore said it could take as many as 15 days to properly investigate the complaint.

"Bylaw officers will attend a property. If an issue exists and is in violation of the bylaw they will take photos and issue an order to comply to property [the] owner," wrote Moore, in an email to CBC News. "If [the] owner is not in town, they send a registered letter. [The] property owner typically has around two weeks to comply. The officer will then re-inspect to ensure the work was completed as per the order issued."

According to April Kennedy, who has lived on Caron Avenue for over 20 years, said 658 Caron Ave. was abandoned 11 years ago.

Caron Avenue resident Waseen Hussein says he has to wear a face mask as a result of the smell of garbage emanating from 658 Caron Ave. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Since then, Kennedy says the property, which caught fire two years ago, has become a hotbed for crime and infestation.

"I've had break-ins in my house," said Kennedy. "This place just never goes anywhere."

Kennedy said the home is scheduled for demolition, but added she'll believe it when she sees it.

"And until then … we've got a dumping problem here."

Caron Avenue resident April Kennedy lives next door to 658 Caron Ave. She says the property has been abandoned for approximately 11 years. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Earlier this month, Windsor city council decided to extend the vacant building registry initiative until July 2020.

According to city data, the initiative led to 26 vacant buildings being demolished; 107 repair orders issued; six court charges filed; and 417 investigations conducted between August 2018 and February 2019.

The program has cost taxpayers approximately $148,000.