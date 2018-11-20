Skip to Main Content
Chatham school rallies behind local athlete playing in NCAA basketball

Bridget Carleton plays for the Iowa State Cyclones, a number three seed in the Chicago Regional bracket. (CBC News)

King George VI Public School is cheering for Iowa State Cyclones' Bridget Carleton.

The Cyclones are part of the NCAA basketball tournament. Carleton's dad, a teacher at the school is watching her game Monday night, but back at home in Chatham, staff are hoping for the best.

"We're pretty excited that it's one of our own," said Brittney Cheney, kindergarten teacher at the school.

The team visited the kindergarten class and she said the students still talk about it today.

And another time, Carleton wore the Iowa State shirt during a visit to the school as a mystery reader.

"Students look up to her as someone who not only came from a small town, but had a passion for basketball and she showed grit to get to where she is now," Cheney said.

The Cyclones are a number three seed in the Chicago Regional bracket and are playing against Missouri State Monday at 9 p.m. to make it to the Sweet Sixteen.

