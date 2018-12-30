Carbon monoxide identified at a Leamington Church

On Saturday, emergency services responded to the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Erie Street in Leamington after a man reported having chest pains.

The OPP, EMS and Leamington Fire Services arrived at around 2 p.m. and confirmed that carbon monoxide was detected in the building.

Anyone who attended the church on Saturday should be checked by a doctor, the OPP stated in a news release.

OPP say the Ministry of Labour has been contacted.

