Carbon monoxide identified at a Leamington Church

On Saturday, emergency services responded to the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Leamington after a man reported having chest pains. They confirmed that carbon monoxide was detected in the building.

The Ministry of Labour was contacted after emergency services personnel detected carbon monoxide at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Leamington, Ont. (Google Maps)

The OPP, EMS and Leamington Fire Services arrived at around 2 p.m. and confirmed that carbon monoxide was detected in the building. 

Anyone who attended the church on Saturday should be checked by a doctor, the OPP stated in a news release.

OPP say the Ministry of Labour has been contacted.

