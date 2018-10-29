Car pulled out of water after crashing into Lakeshore creek

A tow truck was needed to pull a car out of a creek after a single-vehicle collision over the weekend.

OPP were dispatched to Old Tecumseh Road near East Pike Creek Road in Lakeshore at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a male driver lost control after bending around a curve on the road — and coming to a rest in the waters of Pike Creek.

The driver was not injured, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage. An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

More from CBC Windsor: