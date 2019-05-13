A strange mother's day surprise for one mum: a car on fire

"It was a very special Mother's Day. That's about all I can say."

Christine Margaritis returned to her home Sunday evening in Tecumseh following Mother's Day celebrations when she noticed something unusual in her backyard — a car on fire.

She first spotted two men running across her yard leaving her property, followed by smoke and then the fire.

"I thought, 'How did a car get in my property?' because there's bush all the way around," she said, explaining that she quickly called 9-1-1.

Christine Margaritis says she's lived at the property for more than 20 years, and has never experienced anything like this. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Track marks can be seen from the burnt vehicle leading to an opening between some bushes on one end of the property.

Tecumseh fire responded and crews were able to extinguish the blaze within minutes, Deputy Chief Chad Mactier confirmed.

"There was nobody there when we arrived but the car was fully involved," he said, adding he doesn't know what the cause of the fire was at this time.

Margaritis is grateful that it was raining when the fire happened because she thinks it probably prevented the surrounding bushes from catching fire as well.

"We've been living here for over 20 years and we've never seen anything like this," she said.

Fire fighters were able to extinguish the fire within five minutes. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"I've seen animals, different animals in this property ... but we never saw a car come through our property like that."

It does make her concerned for her safety, she explained, because she doesn't want people trespassing in her yard.

Christine Margaritis says the incident has her concerned about trespassers on her property. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"It was scary at the beginning, but I mean, now that I see it, I'm thinking, well, it's just very unusual, you know, for something like that to happen here."

Margiritis said the OPP, which is in charge of the investigation, is expected to clear the vehicle from their lot sometime on Monday.

The OPP says the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.