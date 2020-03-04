Capitol Theatre prepares for 100th anniversary by asking public to share memories, artifacts

As the Capitol Theatre prepares for its 100th anniversary later this year, the committee helping celebrate the milestone has asked members of the public to share their memories and, in some cases, even historical artifacts.

Sheila Wisdom, the executive director of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra and one of the members of the Capitol Centenary committee, said the goal is to collect artifacts like old theatre chairs, film projectors, programs, posters and even tickets.

"Part of knowing who we are as a community is knowing where we are a community came from," she said. "The Capitol Theatre speaks to that."

The Capitol Theatre itself opened on Dec. 30, 1920, originally named Loew's Windsor Theatre. It wasn't until 1992 that the space became known as the Capitol Theatre.

Sheila Wisdom is the executive director of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, and is a member of the Capitol Theatre's Centenary committee. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

In addition to artifacts, committee members also want members of the public to share personal memories about their experiences at the Capitol.

During a media event on Tuesday, area resident Beth Hebert showed off her yo-yo skills, sharing her memories of a competition that took place at the Capitol Theatre 64 years ago.

Anyone interested in sharing an artifact can drop it off at the Windsor Symphony Orchestra's office during the week. Videos and stories can be shared online.

Check out the Capitol Theatre through the ages: