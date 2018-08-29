Canterbury College adding new residence building with dozens of apartments

Canterbury College is bringing a new residence to Patricia Street, replacing three existing older houses next to Geoffrey Fisher Hall.

In the new three-storey building, there will be 32 single apartments and 30 shared rooms that are arranged around shared kitchen and living spaces.

The college expects with the new residence, the institution can increase the capacity to house almost 180 students, from the original 140.

The college announced the new build Wednesday, saying it will be "divided internally into five 'houses' each with its own Head of House selected from amongst the residents," the news releases says.

The build is financed by the Windsor Family Credit Union and donations are being accepted.

"The new residence will significantly elevate the profile of Canterbury College in its role as part of the broader University of Windsor community to enrich the lives of our students," says principal Gordon Drake in a release.