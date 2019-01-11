Cannabis retailer hoping odds are in his favour

One potential Ontario cannabis retailer is hoping the odds are in his favour.

Aspiring owners find out today if they've made it to the next round. The Ontario government is randomly drawing the first 25 names, and results should be announced within 24 hours.

For Dave Martyn, president of Starbuds Canada, the steps to get your name into the lottery were fairly simple.

"You needed a registration with the province and general information on your corporate structure," said Martyn, adding that it was $75 per application.

"The next steps, after winning the lottery, is where it gets very complex, very quickly."

Martyn says the biggest challenge will be the timeline retailers are expected to meet after their names have been drawn.

First, owners will have to provide a letter of credit for $50,000 from a bank and pay a $6,000 fee.

If you're not open by the Apr. 1 deadline, Martyn says penalties will apply.

"There are penalties every two weeks up until it eliminates your capital and eliminates you as an applicant."

According to Martyn, who already operates stores in Western Canada, permits and development permits tend to take 6-12 weeks, depending on municipalities.

"I don't think it's necessarily a realistic timeline," said Martyn. "Especially adding in background checks with the government, security plans, ordering systems, staff training, technological systems."

Martyn calls the process to get from lottery to storefront sales "complex."

"I think that [the process is] not necessarily the best one, but it's one that allows them to open stores quickly," Martyn said about the provincial government.

Online rumours say there have been more than 500,000 applications. According to Martyn, the application system even crashed in its final hours.

But Martyn says not all those applications will have what it takes.

"You may have 1,000 qualified applicants. You may have 499,000 unqualified applicants that are going to really be in a struggle." said Martyn. "A similar model happened in Saskatchewan — applicants won who didn't know how to open stores."

Martyn is prepared for the phase after the lottery to be "wild" — but he's got a backup plan in case his name isn't drawn.

"I think our odds to find an unqualified candidate who needs help are much better than actually winning," said Martyn. "For us, to provide support for somebody who may win but not have a plan, is a much better chance for us to get into Ontario, rather than luck of the draw. This is long odds. It's not quite playing Lotto Max or 6/49, but to directly win is gonna be a challenge."

Martyn has been looking at a Windsor storefront, but says cities with larger populations are the most desirable for retail owners.

"Toronto is the most desirable based on the population size, but if you can get into any city, you will be successful. Toronto, Hamilton are the ones people are most talking about. What we've seen in Western Canada is these businesses will be very busy, regardless of supply issues."

Whatever it takes — and however long it takes, Martyn says Starbuds Canada intends to be in Ontario.

"We're in this for the long game."