Lakeshore re-evaluating opt-out option for cannabis retail stores

In 2018, the Town of Lakeshore opted out of allowing cannabis retail stores to set up shop inside town boundaries. A year later, they're ready to take another look at the decision.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain said the plan all along was to revisit the conversation.

"There were just too many unanswered questions," said Bain. "We'll look at if we'll opt in or remain out."

Tracey Bailey, deputy mayor of Lakeshore, said now that consultations with area stakeholders have taken place, she's changed her stance on allowing cannabis stores in town.

"After further investigation and a bit more time to consult with the community, my opinion has changed," said Bailey. "I'm viewing this as business and I'm not looking to close off any business."

Bailey said she feels Lakeshore is still very unlikely to get a license, but she doesn't want to close the door on the opportunity.

"Residents have been very mixed," said Bailey, in reference to conversations she's had with her constituents. "I think we want more understanding about what type of rules and regulations or bylaws are within the municipality's right to put in play."

Bain said it was difficult to obtain information by checking in with other municipalities — because there just aren't any locations in the area that can provide feedback.

"At this point, I'm undecided," said Bain. "There are pros ... there's an industry there. But there are negative aspects, like policing costs. I'm anxious to hear what other members have to say."

An informational report goes to Lakeshore council Tuesday night.

An online poll performed by the town from August 2019 to December of 2019 garnered 142 responses — 85 of those said 'yes' to allowing cannabis retail stores in town.