Illegal cannabis storefront raided in LaSalle
An illegal cannabis storefront in LaSalle was raided Thursday and two people were arrested.
Members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police, the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, Community Street Crime Unit and the LaSalle Police Force executed a search warrant on the 1500 block of Front Road.
Cannabis and cannabis-infused products were seized.
The two people arrested have been charged with possession for the purpose of selling.