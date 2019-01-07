Cannabis dispensary searched, pot, edibles seized

One person has been arrested after police searched an illegal cannabis dispensary on Ottawa Street near Pierre Avenue.

The Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) began an investigation late December 2018.

Undercover officers attended the location a number of times in the last week.

On Jan. 4, officers carried out a search warrant and arrest a 37-year-old female.

Officers also seized cash, and multiple forms of cannabis, including edibles.

The woman is facing charges of selling cannabis without permission and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, both contrary to the Federal Cannabis Act.