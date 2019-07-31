As candidates debate in Detroit, Windsorites revive local chapter of Democrats Abroad

A lot of eyes are on downtown Detroit this week as U.S. presidential hopefuls participate in CNN's Democratic presidential debates — and at least two people with tickets to the event in the historic Fox Theatre are Windsorites.

Cathy Nelson and her son Shane recently revived the Windsor chapter of Democrats Abroad. The organization is the official arm of the American political party, intended to connect with citizens living outside the United States.

"We were looking for debate watches and election watches in Windsor with Democrats Abroad and we realized there weren't any because the chapter didn't exist anymore," explained Shane Nelson.

Cathy serves as chair, and Shane vice-chair, of the nascent Windsor chapter. (Shane Nelson)

"So we took it upon ourselves to start it back up."

Shortly after reviving the group, the Nelsons received an opportunity to attend the debates in Detroit.

"[Democrats Abroad] was given tickets by the [Democratic National Committee] ... and so they raffled them off within our group, and my mom and I [happened] to win," Shane said.

When asked what he thought of the first night of debating, the 26-year-old vice-chair was enthusiastic.

"You just see the true passion there, people from all sides ready to see our candidates debate policy," he said. "We don't want to see arguments, we don't want to see bickering, we want to see informative debates ... and that's what we got."

Nelson joined Gena Brummit, chair of Democrats Abroad in London, Ont. to talk about the debates with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre. Tap to hear their conversation.