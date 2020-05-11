Canadian Vernors ginger ale production temporarily stopped due to COVID-19

Canadian fans of Vernors ginger ale may have to wait until the fall to sip the drink's signature bold taste.

The Mississauga, Ont. plant that bottles the iconic Michigan drink for this side of the border has ceased production, albeit temporarily.

"Production is currently paused as our bottler meets consumer demand changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Cynthia Shanks, director of communications and sustainability for Keurig Canada, whose parent company, Keurig Dr Pepper, owns the Vernors brand. "We estimate that it will be back in stores next fall."

In Canada, Vernors is sold only in Ontario, with the majority of sales concentrated in Windsor and Essex County.

"Our Vernors ginger ale is not discontinued," Shanks wrote in an email statement. "We are planning on keeping this brand going for a long time."