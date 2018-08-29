Man smuggled people into Detroit through Windsor rail tunnel, says U.S. Attorney's Office

A Canadian man has been arrested for allegedly smuggling as many as five people into Detroit this year by using an active railway tunnel that connects with Windsor.

Juan Antonio Garcia-Jimenez, 53, appeared in a U.S District Court in Michigan on Wednesday, charged with "smuggling aliens" according to the United States Attorney's Office.

In March a Mexican worker allegedly paid Garcia-Jimenez to help the worker walk through the rail tunnel into Detroit, while offering the worker advice on how to avoid the trains, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Garcia-Jimenez was allegedly paid $1,500 US by the worker, who was caught by the United States Customs and Border Protection Agents after entering the U.S.

Multiple people arrested by border agents

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, it happened again on July 14 when two more people were arrested exiting the tunnel.

Two more people were arrested on July 30 after traveling through the tunnel.

All five people said Garcia-Jimenez was the person they paid $1,500 US to help them get through the tunnel, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He will appear in court again on Aug. 31 for a bond hearing.