Canadian Michigan Wolverines superfans went to NCAA title game in an 'M-Bulance'

It's all smiles for the Blue Loonies as they hit the road back from Texas in their converted tailgate vehicle, the 'M-Bulance.'

The Windsor, Ont., group of Michigan Wolverines superfans attended the NCAA national championship football game Monday night.

Michigan topped the Washington Huskies 34-13 — their first outright national title since 1948. In 1997, they split the honour with Nebraska.

WATCH | The 'M-Bulance' was in Texas for the big game:

'The M-Bulance' is in Texas for the big game Duration 0:53 The University of Michigan Wolverines will be playing for the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night. It's the first time since 1997. And there's no shortage of fans for the team on this side of the border. And some, like those who are travelling in what's known as the M-bulance, were turning heads as they made their way to the big game.

Ross Mitton is a part of the Blue Loonies and says it was a "wonderful" moment to witness in person at Houston's NRG Stadium.

"It was a little more maize and blue than what they call the purple rain from Washington," he said.

"It seemed that there were a lot more people from the Michigan side. It was electric. The whole team brought home a great victory."

Winsdor's Ross Mitton, right, is part of the Blue Loonies superfan group. He's shown inside Houston's NRG Stadium for the NCAA national football championship game in 2024. (The Blue Loonies/Facebook)

The 'M-Bulance' is an old, converted ambulance the group bought at an auction.

"The first thing that went in was a bathroom. Then we have a TV on the side … and then the last thing we did was we took out the oxygen tank and put in a beer keg."

Mitton says to complete it, they put a wrap on it with Michigan pictures, the big block M on the back — and the helmet claw on the front.

"It's just really nice. We get a lot of attention wherever we go. We just did it because it kind of looked pretty cool."

The Blue Loonies' tailgate vehicle gets washed before the national championship football game between Michigan and Washington. (The Blue Loonies/Facebook)

Mitton says the group started around 20 years ago and has grown over time.

"I have been a longtime Michigan fan, but for some reason had never gone over to the Big House for a game. My brother was visiting from Alberta, and he wanted to go to a game somewhere. So Michigan was playing, so we decided to go down there with two other friends. This was in 2004."

LISTEN | Windsor's Ross Mitton speask with Windsor Morning after Michigan's championship win:

Windsor Morning 4:57 Meet the Blue Loonies, Michigan Wolverine Superfans The Michigan Wolverines played for a national football championship last night against the Washington Huskies. A few hardcore fans from Windsor-Essex were at the big game in Houston. Windsor Morning Host Amy Dodge spoke to Super Fan Ross Mitton about the game.

According to Mitton, they went to one game the first year, two games the second, and four games the third year.

"Then I didn't miss a home game until my daughter's wedding in 2019."