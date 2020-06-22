Canadian in Michigan says border rules keeping her from seeing her dying mother

Anne Stevanovich, a Canadian citizen who lives in Michigan, said she fears she may not be able to see her mother before she passes away due to the two-week isolation period she must undergo when entering the country.

She said her 94-year-old mother is currently hospitalized at Windsor Regional Hospital's Metropolitan Campus, nearing the end of her life and she hasn't seen her in-person since early March.

"I personally feel that family should never be kept apart," Stevanovich said, adding that family is just as essential and important as those who cross the border for work.

"[Workers] also bring the chance of spreading COVID every time they come over the border. How is that any different than a family member?," she said.

"Quite frankly, I can't imagine any family member would willingly or knowingly want to infect a parent, a sibling or any family member."

Yes, these are challenging times, but, supporting and encouraging family for health reasons is 'essential'. - Anne Stevanovich

Currently, anyone entering Canada must self-isolate for 14 days, whether you're a Canadian citizen or a foreign national of an immediate family member of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

Stevanovich said it's also especially difficult to quarantine for two weeks because she is the power of attorney for her mother and can't advocate for her and provide the support she might need.

"It's very challenging for me right now," she said. "I am going to go over to Canada because no one is going to stop me from seeing my mom. No one's going to stop me from at least having that last opportunity to see her."

Stevanovich, who works in human resources at respiratory homecare in Michigan, said she's fortunate to get the time off work, but would hope the government would be more forgiving to family members.

Vivian Stamatopoulos, an associate professor in the faculty of social sciences and humanities at Ontario Tech University who specializes in family care giving, said an exception should be made for this particular situation.

"I know that hospitals have been very particular about these protocols, especially with the border crossing, but I think it would be prudent in cases like this where you really tried to provide some more discretion," she said.

"If there are ways you can provide risk screening and all the appropriate safety and PPE protocol, I would really hope that there would be discretion in allowing family members in this very unique situation ... I think that would be the ethical thing to do."

'Exceptional and rare circumstances'

Stamatopoulos said she understands the risk and issue with international travel but Stevanovich's circumstances are exceptional and rare.

In the meantime, Stevanovich said she's "very anxious" and "very nervous" as she counts down the days she can visit her mother at the hospital.

"It's the thought of not seeing someone you love ever again that you haven't seen in months. You know, it's your mom," she said.

"She's an amazing lady, a wonderful mother, and it's just very challenging to think that I can't say goodbye while she's still alive."