Still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic, says Canadian Blood Services

Despite experiencing an increase in the number of people cancelling appointments during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Windsor-Essex's Canadian Blood Services (CBS) branch says people are still continuing to donate blood.

On Saturday, the non-profit organization that manages the national blood supply — except for in Quebec — issued a call to action, informing Canadians that it's still safe to donate blood, even during the ongoing health crisis.

Marisa Gatfield — territory manager for Windsor-Essex's CBS branch — said donors are now keeping their appointments.

"It's a beautiful way to get out of your home if you're feeling well and help save a life," she said.

At the same time, Gatfield explained that the organization is taking steps to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

"We're maintaining spaces," Gatfield said. "We're only allowing X number of people, including our staff and volunteers, to be inside our donor centres at one time."

Additionally, the organization has heightened its cleaning protocols to ensure safe and hygienic spaces and equipment.

A donor gives blood at a Canadian Blood Services clinic. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"As things are changing, we are implementing it right away," Gatfield added.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to donate blood. Gatfield said she believes her branch will meet its donation targets for Thursday.

"It's a beautiful response," she said. "But we need that response everyday."

Gatfield said appointments can be made by phone, as well as through the organization's GiveBlood app.

"We are doing pre-screening questions to ensure that everyone's safety is in place," she said.