Canadian arrested at Blue Water Bridge after U.S. authorities seize 80 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a Canadian driver crossing the Blue Water Bridge on Friday after discovering approximately 80 pounds of what is suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl in the vehicle's tractor cab.

According to a media release, the driver was hauling flavouring syrup from California and is a member of the CBP's Trusted Traveler program, Free and Secure Trade.

During a physical inspection of the cab, the driver became "increasingly nervous," and officers discovered "several bricks" of illegal narcotics.

"CBP officers, working to keep the nation's economy moving, stopped this shipment of illegal drugs from reaching its destination," said Christopher Perry, director of field operations with the CBP, in the same media release. "I am grateful for their vigilance and attention to detail in this interception."

Perry said the driver faces federal prosecution for the exportation of illegal drugs.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Border Enforcement Security Task Force Port Huron is investigating.